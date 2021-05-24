Kentucky Search Warrant Task Force has 1st meeting

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT)-- The team behind I-69 Ohio River Crossing Project has proposed a triple roundabout between the KY-351 and KY-2084 intersection near North Middle School, in Henderson, and the ramps at I-69. Mindy Peterson, the spokesperson for the I-69 Ohio River Crossing Project says they've been working closely with both Henderson City officials and Henderson County Schools leaders.

"And honestly we've had a lot of positive feedback both from city and county officials and also school officials when we talk about coming in and making these improvements," Peterson said turning the intersection, near North Middle School, into a roundabout will help alleviate traffic. "Closing that intersection at KY-2084, is going to make a real difference in safety. When drivers are coming off and using the roundabout and accessing north middle school, they're going to have a dedicated lane coming off of I-69."