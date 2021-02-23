Kentucky Senate GOP leader files no-knock warrant bill

Kentucky
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

LOUISVILLE, Ky (AP) — One of Kentucky’s top GOP lawmakers has filed legislation to ban some no-knock warrants nearly a year after the death of Breonna Taylor.

Under the bill, no-knock warrants would only be issued if there was “clear and convincing evidence” that that “crime alleged is a crime that would qualify a person, if convicted, as a violent offender.” Senate President Robert Stivers says that that would prevent similar situations from occurring again.

Taylor was shot multiple times by police during a botched drug raid in March 2020. Police had a no-knock warrant but said they knocked and announced their presence before entering Taylor’s apartment, a claim some witnesses have disputed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories