Kentucky Senate passes bill adding remote instruction days

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky lawmakers have passed a bill that would provide up to 10 more days of remote instruction for use at the school, classroom, grade or group level for the 2021-2022 academic year.

The legislation does not provide for unlimited nontraditional instruction days. A Kentucky House panel has also approved a bill aimed at allowing students to receive excused absences from school for mental health reasons.

The measure won bipartisan support in clearing the House Education Committee on Tuesday. The bill goes to the full House next.