Kentucky Senate passes historical horse racing bill

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky state senators advanced legislation to prevent the unplugging of betting machines at horse racing tracks. The Kentucky Senate passed the bill dealing with what’s called ‘pari-mutual wagering’ or commonly called historical horse racing and even instant racing machines.

The slots-style machines allow people to bet using random numbers generated from past horse races. Ellis Park has about 190 of these machines. Local Sens. C.B. Embry Jr., Matt Castlen and Robby Mills all voted no.

The bill now goes to the Kentucky House for debate.

(This story was originally published on February 9, 2021)