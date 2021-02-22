Kentucky Senate votes to make to-go alcohol sales permanent

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky lawmakers have advanced legislation allowing to-go alcohol sales to become a permanent fixture for restaurants to help offset coronavirus-related losses. The Senate passed the measure on a 28-7 vote Monday. The bill now goes to the House. The proposal would allow restaurants and bars to sell alcohol, including cocktails, in sealed containers for delivery and to-go orders as part of a meal purchase. Early in the pandemic, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear issued an executive order allowing alcohol to-go sales to help cushion the financial blow from coronavirus-related restrictions. The bill would make that accommodation permanent.

