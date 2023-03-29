HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — While many lawmakers are pushing for the nationwide ban of TikTok, some aren’t keen on the idea of it disappearing.

Kentucky Senator Rand Paul spoke out on the much-debated Senate Bill, arguing that Democrats will continue to win elections if TikTok is banned.

“Reserving the right to object, if Republicans want to continuously lose elections for a generation, they should pass this bill to ban TikTok, a social media app used by 150 million people, primarily young Americans,” Sen. Paul said in a statement. “This brilliant strategy comes while polls indicate that 71% of young women and 53% of young men voted for a Democrat candidate for Congress.

In a statement, Sen. Paul says he also believes the proposed ban goes against free speech and is a form of censorship.

“Have some faith in freedom,” he says. “We don’t ban things that are unpopular in the United States. Our Constitution even allows a Communist Party. It operates today. Nobody wants to join it, but you can if you wish.”

You can listen to Senator Rand Paul’s full floor remarks by clicking here.