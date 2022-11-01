LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Owsley County sheriff, Brent Lynch, was found not guilty Friday, during a bench trial in Breathitt County.

In December 2021, Lynch was charged with fourth-degree assault for allegedly hitting a student.

The charges came about from an incident that happened while coaching a girls’ basketball game in Perry County; a fight erupted, and Lynch went to break it up. In the middle of the chaos, Lynch was accused of hitting a student.

Lynch pleaded not guilty and for the past ten months has maintained his innocence.

On Friday, Lynch appeared in Breathitt County court for his bench trial under the honorable Judge Gary Salyers. Lynch said the Perry County District Judge that initially hear of his case recused himself, due to conflict.

In a Facebook post by Lynch’s wife Heather, the couple announced their verdict:

“After 5 long hours and 10 months later the truth has finally came to light. My husband was found NOT GUILTY today!! It took the Judge a total of 5 mins to return a NOT GUILTY verdict.”

Lynch said that hearing the verdict felt like a huge weight lifted off his chest.

“I was a father and a coach trying to protect not only my players but my daughters in the same sense. What’s not really told in the story is that we had two players laying on the ground during all this happening, and there’s 30-40 people around them being assaulted. I was more or less trying to protect them, and it got twisted and misconstrued to me assaulting a juvenile,” Lynch said.

With it being an election year, Lynch will not be up for reelection in November and said he will finish out his term as sheriff until December.