FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky is putting a priority on speeding up disaster relief to severe weather affected areas.

Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray signed an official order that will suspend certain restrictions on motor carriers hauling housing units and associated supplies to areas struck by tornadoes, damaging winds, flooding and other extreme weather temporarily.

“Our Cabinet is ready to help ensure that needed relief gets quickly to victims of this recent severe weather under terms of Gov. Andy Beshear’s emergency declaration,” Secretary Gray said.

The order is effective through 12:01 a.m. EST on June 1. It temporarily relieves commercial drivers from maximum driving times and weigh station stops if providing response to affected areas in Kentucky and other states.

The order also authorizes the Transportation Cabinet’s Department of Vehicle Regulation to waive permit fees and issue an annual overweight/over-dimensional permit for the duration of the emergency for vehicles hauling mobile units and vital products.

Carriers must comply with safety requirements and have a copy of the order in the truck cab if operating under the authority of the official order to ensure the safety of the traveling public.