KENTUCKY (WEHT) — House Bill 606, a bill aimed at legalizing sports betting in Kentucky, has jumped over its first major hurdle in the State Senate. Introduced last month, the bill would legalize gambling for a multitude of different sports in the Commonwealth.

State Capitol Reporter Bode Brooks says the bill’s first reading keeps it alive for possible passage this session. According to Kentucky State Senator Damon Thayer, there are plans fon an additional reading on Wednesday.

The bill had to have its first reading by Wednesday in order to be eligible to be passed during this session of the General Assembly.