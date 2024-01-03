FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – The Kentucky State Capitol is being evacuated due to a reported threat.

According to Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, Kentucky State Police called for the evacuation after the Secretary of State’s Office received an alleged threat. The KSP is currently investigating.

Beshear says everyone is safe at this time. The governor also says his office is aware of “similar threats” that have been made to offices across the country.

The threat comes just hours before Beshear is expected to deliver the State of the Commonwealth Address tonight, Wednesday, Jan. 3, during a joint session of the Kentucky State Senate and House of Representatives.