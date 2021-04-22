Kentucky State Fair will officially happen this August

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky State Fair will return August 19-29, 2021 after a vote by the Kentucky State Fair Board at the April 22 meeting. Kentucky State Fair staff have begun programming more than 1.2 million square feet of space and more than 300 acres of outdoor space with health and safety of everyone top of mind.

The event will follow the recommendations of the Kentucky Healthy at Work and Healthy Events initiatives as well as the Center for Disease Control and Jefferson County Health Department. Fairgoers will be required to follow all Kentucky guidelines at the time of the event.

(This story was originally published on April 22, 2021)