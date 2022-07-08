FRANFORT, Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky State Police (KSP) have a new mascot. Troopers revealed a new bulldog as a part of the agency’s 74th birthday celebration.

They said the bulldog represents a kind and courageous, friendly but dignified face for the organization. The mascot will be used for community outreach events to reach both young kids and adults in a fun way that KSP hopes will foster stronger community relationships.

The bulldog doesn’t have a name yet. But KSP said stay tuned for how you can be a part of choosing the name.