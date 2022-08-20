LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — The Kentucky State Police are investigating what organizers are simply calling an “incident” at this year’s Kentucky State Fair. A spokesperson with the event released this statement Saturday night:

“At approximately 9:20 p.m. we were made aware of a situation in front of The Midway and have taken immediate action to ensure the safety of all guests. We are working diligently with The Kentucky State Police (KSP) who are on-site investigating and securing the premises. KSP is leading the investigation and security of our premises. As a precaution, The Kentucky State Fair began a soft close at approximately 10:00 p.m. Updates will be provided as information becomes available. Inquiries should be directed to Kentucky State Police Sherry Bray at sherry.bray@ky.gov.“

There’s been no word from police or officials as to what happened during the incident.

This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated on-air and online with more information.