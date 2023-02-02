HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say they need help finding a little girl that went missing Thursday afternoon.

According to Kentucky State Police, 8-year-old Ares Asher walked away from her home on Asher Street in Harlan County shortly before 4 p.m.

She is described by officers as being 4.8″ tall, 70 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. Ares was last seen in a pink shirt, blue jeans and possibly had a pink hoodie and gray shoes.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Shane Jacobs shared a photo of her on social media, urging the public to help them in the search for her.

If you’ve seen her, you’re asked to contact Post 10 Harlan at 606-573-3131.