Kentucky State Police win ‘Best Looking Cruiser’ contest

(WEHT) – The Kentucky State Police won the title of ‘Best Looking Cruiser’ in an annual contest from the American Association of State Troopers.

The annual calendar contest encourages state law enforcement agencies across the U.S. to submit a photo entry that is unique and represents its state. The photo of the Kentucky State Police cruiser will be featured on the cover and premiere in the January month of the AAST 2022 wall calendar.

This year, KSP’s photo entry featured a 2015 Camaro, equipped with a 6.2 liter V8 producing 426 horsepower and a 6-speed manual transmission. The photo was taken at sunrise on a horse farm in Woodford County.