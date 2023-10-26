HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Students can now transfer between Kentucky State University (KSU) and Kentucky Community and Technical College Systems (KCTCS).

A news release says KSU announced a collaboration with KCTCS. Officially signed on October 26, officials say this transfer agreement is “poised to bring numerous benefits to students and the community,” as well as to “revolutionize the educational landscape” in Kentucky.

“Part of our statutory mission is transfer,” says Interim KCTCS President, Dr. Larry Ferguson. “Roughly 50% of our students transfer on to a university such as Kentucky State to extend their educational journey and complete their baccalaureate, master’s or doctoral degrees.” “We are very eager and pleased to be able to work even more in-depth with Dr. Akakpo and his team and Kentucky State University,” Ferguson continued.

Officials say this collaborative partnership will provide students with the following highlights:

Enhanced Educational Access: Students gain access to a broader range of academic programs, empowering them to pursue their educational and career goals with more flexibility in fields of their choice. Streamlined Transition: Clear pathways facilitate a smooth transition for community college students aspiring to complete their baccalaureate degrees at KSU. Industry-Relevant Curriculum: Students will benefit from updated curricula that align with industry needs, preparing them for successful careers upon graduation. Scholarships and Financial Aid: The partnership will facilitate access to scholarships and financial aid resources, making higher education more affordable and more attainable. Comprehensive Support: Both institutions are committed to providing comprehensive support services, including academic advising and career guidance, to empower students to achieve their goals. Community Impact: The partnership strengthens the connection between academia and the community, fostering collaborative efforts to address local needs and promote economic growth. Innovation and Research: Together, KSU and KCTCS will drive innovation and research initiatives, benefiting not only students but also the broader academic and industrial landscape.

Akakpo announced the first eleven pathway transfer credit programs set to go into full effect just in time for January, during the Spring 2024 semester.