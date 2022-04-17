LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Weather officials say strong thunderstorms spawned eight tornadoes earlier this week in Kentucky, knocking down trees and damaging homes, barns and vehicles.

The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a report based on surveys of damage cased by storms on Wednesday night in Shelby, Jefferson, Spencer and Larue counties. The report classified the tornadoes as EF-0 and EF-1, with peak wind speeds ranging from 80 miles per hour to 100 miles per hour.

No injuries or deaths were reported. In south Louisville, a tornado with peak winds of 97 miles per hour damaged vehicles and caused siding and roof damage to several homes.