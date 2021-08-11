Kentucky substance abuse call center expands hours

LONDON, Ky. (AP) — Officials say a Kentucky call center to assist those with substance use disorders has expanded its hours.

Operation UNITE runs the center and says in a statement that the KY Help Statewide Call Center will now be staffed on weekday evenings and on weekends. New hours are are 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekends.

Officials say callers seeking help for a substance use disorder are provided with personalized assistance and resources. A recent report says more than 1,960 Kentuckians died from drug overdoses last year, a 49% increase from 2019. Those seeking help can call (833) 859-4357.