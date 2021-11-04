Kentucky Supreme Court rules jails can’t take fees from inmates without judge’s order

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – The Kentucky Supreme Court ruled that jails cannot keep booking fees and daily charges from inmates without an order from a judge. This prohibits a common practice by jailers over the last two decades.

The ruling was focused on a case in which a man, David Jones, was charged fees even though the case against him was dismissed. Jones was jailed for 14 months as he awaited his trial, paying an initial $35 booking fee and then $10 a day.

While Jones paid more than $250 the jail billed him about $4,000 he owed for his stay after the charges were dismissed.