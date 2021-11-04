Kentucky Supreme Court rules jails can’t take fees from inmates without judge’s order

Kentucky

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – The Kentucky Supreme Court ruled that jails cannot keep booking fees and daily charges from inmates without an order from a judge. This prohibits a common practice by jailers over the last two decades.

The ruling was focused on a case in which a man, David Jones, was charged fees even though the case against him was dismissed. Jones was jailed for 14 months as he awaited his trial, paying an initial $35 booking fee and then $10 a day.

While Jones paid more than $250 the jail billed him about $4,000 he owed for his stay after the charges were dismissed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories