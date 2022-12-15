FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Supreme Court struck down a state law on Thursday that allowed donors to receive tax credits for supporting private school tuition. In its unanimous decision, the high court said the 2021 measure violated the state’s constitution as the justices upheld a lower court ruling issued more than a year ago.

In a news release, the Kentucky Democratic Party said the ruling makes it clear Daniel Cameron and Kentucky Republicans “don’t understand the constitution.”

“The Supreme Court unanimously slapped down Daniel Cameron, the Kentucky GOP, their partisan power grab and their attack on our public schools,” said Kentucky Democratic Party Chair Colmon Elridge. “If Republican legislators want to change how schools are funded in Kentucky, they should let the people decide, but we would understand their hesitation after Kentuckians slapped down their extremism and out-of-touch policies in November.”

The American Federation for Children said the decision will hinder thousands of Kentucky students from reaching their full potential. The AFC also said the decision is out of step with national legal consensus after other high courts upheld school choice programs as constitutional.

“We are furious that the Kentucky Supreme Court would move to withhold education options from thousands of families,” said Tommy Schultz, CEO of the American Federation for Children. “Right before Christmas, the Court has opted to strike a blow against countless children’s futures. Their action is clearly out of step with case law and upholds an education status quo that has resoundingly failed.”

The measure was narrowly passed by the Republican-dominated legislature over Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear’s veto. It created a form of scholarship tax credits — referred to by supporters as “education opportunity accounts.” Under the measure, private donors backing the accounts would be eligible for tax credits.

The Supreme Court ultimately found that the formula violated the constitution.

“We are compelled to agree that the EOA Act violates the plain language of Section 184” of the state constitution, Deputy Chief Justice Lisabeth T. Hughes said in writing for the court. “Simply stated, it puts the Commonwealth in the business of raising “sum(s) . . . for education other than in common schools.”

The Associated Press contributed to this article.