LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky arson unit is investigating after a fire destroyed a synagogue and worship center on the final day of Passover.

WDRB-TV reports the blaze started as a grease fire in a building adjoining Louisville’s Chabad House early Saturday morning. Firefighters brought it under control, but it apparently rekindled around noon and the Chabad House caught fire.

No one was injured, but the sanctuary and nearly everything in it were destroyed. Only the Torah scrolls were rescued. The Louisville Metro Arson Unit is investigating.