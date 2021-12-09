Kentucky teachers speaking with legislators

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Some teachers, both active and retired, joined forces to discuss some issues with their legislators. Some of the issues at hand were public education in Kentucky, teacher pensions, and teacher healthcare benefits, among other issues.

The purpose of the sessions is for educators to have productive conversations with elected officials about the issues that are important to communities and teachers. To make the meetings productive, the group will submit questions from retired and active teachers to legislators in advance of the sessions. The group also hopes Senator Robby Mills will also consider taking questions from the floor.

The organizers stress that this is an informational forum and not a debate, and they are committed to ensuring the conversation is respectful and courteous so they can keep the lines of communication open. To help keep the discussion on track, each meeting will have a moderator.

Active and retiring teachers are encouraged to join at least one of these forums, and the locations are as follows: