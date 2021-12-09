Kentucky teachers speaking with legislators

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Some teachers, both active and retired, joined forces to discuss some issues with their legislators. Some of the issues at hand were public education in Kentucky, teacher pensions, and teacher healthcare benefits, among other issues.
The purpose of the sessions is for educators to have productive conversations with elected officials about the issues that are important to communities and teachers. To make the meetings productive, the group will submit questions from retired and active teachers to legislators in advance of the sessions. The group also hopes Senator Robby Mills will also consider taking questions from the floor.
The organizers stress that this is an informational forum and not a debate, and they are committed to ensuring the conversation is respectful and courteous so they can keep the lines of communication open. To help keep the discussion on track, each meeting will have a moderator.
Active and retiring teachers are encouraged to join at least one of these forums, and the locations are as follows:
- The first Informational Legislative Forum for Hopkins Co., Webster Co., Christian Co., Webster Co. and Union Co. will be held at the Hopkins County Career & Technology Center at 6:30 p.m. on December 9. The address is 1775 Patriot Drive, Madisonville. It is requested that everyone wears a mask at the Career & Technology Center.
- The second Informational Legislative Forum will have legislators for Daviess Co, Owensboro, McLean Co, Hancock Co, and Henderson Co. It will be held at Daviess County High School in the auditorium at 6:30 p.m. on December 13. The address is 4255 New Hartford Road, Owensboro. They are also inviting Ohio County because they share the same legislators. It is requested that everyone wears a mask at Daviess County High School.