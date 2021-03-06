Kentucky to create memorial for state’s COVID-19 victims

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says the state is planning a permanent monument for its COVID-19 victims.

Beshear made the announcement on Saturday during a memorial service to commemorate the 1-year anniversary of Kentucky’s first COVID-19 case. It was held in front of the Capitol, where the lawn was covered in 4,754 small American flags, one for each Kentuckian who has died from the virus.

Beshear said the anniversary is also one of hope. The state is now vaccinating tens of thousands of people each day and all qualified adults who want it should be able to get a vaccine by the end of May.

You can watch the memorial service below.