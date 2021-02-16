Kentucky to receive another increase in COVID vaccine supply

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear takes off his facial mask before providing an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the state during a media conference at the Kentucky state Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s governor says the state is set to receive a 29% increase in its COVID-19 vaccination supply from the federal government starting next week. Gov. Andy Beshear says the latest increase means the state’s allocation of vaccine from the federal government will have risen by 57% since President Joe Biden took office in late January. Beshear said Tuesday that more than 540,000 Kentuckians have received at least their first dose of vaccine. Meanwhile, the governor reported 1,255 new coronavirus cases statewide Tuesday. The state also reported 27 more virus-related deaths.

(This story was originally published on February 16, 2021)