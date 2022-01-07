Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews clearing roadways for second day following severe winter storm

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Kentucky Transportation Cabinet snow and ice crews are working for a second day to clear roadways left icy and snow covered after a powerful winter storms wept through the state on Thursday.

Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency Thursday and urged the public to refrain from all but essential driving. Anyone venturing out should remain alert for slick spots, dramatically reduce driving speed and stay out of the way of KYTC crews and emergency vehicles.

“Dry weather will greatly help us,” Gov. Beshear said. “But water from melting ice today can freeze again when temperatures remain frigid. The best advice is to stay off the road. If a trip is essential, exercise extreme caution.”

Drivers on interstate routes with center barrier walls should watch out for snow plows working in tandem. They also should continue to watch for “black ice” on what might appear to be bare or merely wet pavement.