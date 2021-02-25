Kentucky Transportation Cabinet: traffic deaths up from 2019

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT)- A preliminary count from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet shows traffic deaths in 2020 increased five percent from 2019. However, early data from the KTC shows there have already been 79 traffic deaths in 2021, down five from the same point in 2020.

Initial data from the KTC’s Office of Highway Safety showed there were 778 traffic deaths last year, up from 732 in 2019, an increase of 46 deaths. Data also shows over 57 percent of traffic deaths came from not wearing a seatbelt, while over 15 percent of them involved alcohol. Speeding and aggressive driving contributed to approximately 32 percent of traffic deaths while 19 percent of deaths came as a result of distracted driving.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says “2020 was a year of devastating loss for Kentuckians, but what makes deaths even harder to accept is when they could have been prevented” while adding that the figures are unacceptable for every Kentuckian.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says wearing a seatbelt gives drivers and passengers the best chance of surviving an accident. The KTC is stepping up efforts to remind drivers to wear a seatbelt and put their phone done while driving. Gov. Beshear’s budget includes $3 million for the Strategic Highway Safety Plan, an effort to emphasize six key points of safe driving to save lives on the road.

(This story was originally published February 25, 2021)