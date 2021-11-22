Kentucky Utilities ranked first in electric business customer satisfaction in its region

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Kentucky Utilities was ranked first in electric business customer satisfaction among the utility’s peers in the Midwest mid-size region according to J.D. Power.

The study measures satisfaction among business customers of 87 targeted U.S. electric utilities, each of which serves more than 40,000 business customers. This is the third consecutive year KU has ranked highest in its region. KU’s sister utility, Louisville Gas and Electric Company, ranked third in this year’s study.

“While this type of recognition is exciting, what`s most important to our team is helping our customers continue to recover from the pandemic, all while offering tailored programs and incentives that help existing businesses expand and attract new businesses to Kentucky,” said Eileen Saunders, LG&E and KU vice president Customer Services. “We appreciate our customers once again recognizing our employees for their exceptional service and commitment to the communities we serve.”

To learn more about the 2021 Electric Utility Business Customer Satisfaction study, click here.