HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Utility customers around Kentucky will soon see another tax tacked onto their bill — unless they fill out an exemption form.

At the start of next year, only a person’s primary residence will be exempt from sales tax on utility services, including electric bills.

Kenergy, one of the Commonwealth’s large electric companies, says that some residents will need to take action to make sure sales tax is not mistakenly added onto their electric bill.

“Members who have more than one residence in their name need to declare which meter is associated with their primary residence,” Kenergy says in a press release.

A Kentucky Department of Revenue form allows utility customers to declare whether the address listed on their electric bill is their primary residence.

“Failure to provide a completed declaration form may result in the loss of a sales tax exemption for members who have multiple residential meters in their name,” a Kenergy spokesperson says.

For more information on claiming your primary residence sales tax exemption, click here.