Kentucky vaccination rollout hampered by limited supplies

FRANKFORT, Ky (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear says that while Kentucky ramps up its vaccine rollout, demand continues to outpace supply, preventing many of those eligible in the state from receiving doses. Beshear said Tuesday that once more doses are available, more people will be able to schedule vaccine appointments.

Kentucky reported 2,250 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 27 virus-related deaths. The state’s positive test rate is about 11.6%, the lowest it has been since Jan. 5.

State health officials anticipate that many K-12 faculty and staff who want the vaccine will have access by the first week of February.