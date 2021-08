OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Kentucky Wesleyan College announced that masks will be required in public indoor spaces for all campus members and guests effective August 16.

Officials say the campus will continue to operate in a normal capacity, including in-person instruction, events and activities. They said that campus visitors will be asked to comply regardless of vaccination status.

President Thomas Mitzel said that if enough students are vaccinated, the masks will no longer be mandatory.