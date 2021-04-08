Kentucky Wesleyan to host COVID vaccine clinic for students, staff

OWENSBORO, Ky. – Kentucky Wesleyan College, in partnership with Poole’s Pharmacy Care in Owensboro, will offer a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on campus for faculty, staff and students. The clinic will be available for vaccine doses on Friday, Apr. 9, and Friday, Apr. 30.

KWC returned to in-person classes on March 22 after a brief return to virtual learning due to an increase in COVID cases. The college plans to hold ceremonies at Steele Stadium on April 24, if it rains graduation will be moved to Jones Stadium.

(This story was originally published on April 8, 2021)