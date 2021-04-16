Kentucky wildlife panel reappoints former commissioner

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources has rehired its former commissioner despite objections from Gov. Andy Beshear. The Lexington Herald Leader reports Rich Storm was returning as commissioner of the agency Friday with a new four-year contract.

The Fish and Wildlife Commission voted Wednesday to approve a new contract for Storm that will pay him $140,000 annually to start. The move was made possible by the Republican-led legislature, which approved a new law over Beshear’s veto that allows the Fish and Wildlife board to appoint its own commissioner and set the salary for the job.