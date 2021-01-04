Kentucky woman announced new national president of MADD

IRVING, Tx (WEHT) As of January 1, a Kentucky woman is the new national president of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD). Alex Otte’s family joined MADD in 2010 after she had been severely injured by an intoxicated boater when she was just 13 years old.

Otte was on a jet ski on a Kentucky lake near her home when a drunk boater crashed into her at nearly 70 mph. The accident caused a severe brain injury, a broken neck and collarbone, a shattered jaw, a lacerated liver, two shattered femurs, and the loss of her right leg below the knee.

Otte says MADD showed her that she and her family weren’t alone, and she’s turned her experience into a life’s mission to ensure no other child has to face such a tragedy.

As president, Otte will serve as national spokesperson and chief advocate for MADD, which grew from a grassroots movement begun by a grieving mother in 1980.

Otte became involved with MADD as a volunteer, attending annual Walk Like MADD events and connecting with students in high schools in her home state of Kentucky. She served as a National Teen Influencer for MADD in 2014 and was awarded MADD’s National Youth Activist of the Year award in 2015 for her tireless efforts to pass ignition interlock legislation in her state.

Otte follows Helen Witty, who served as MADD National President in 2019 and 2020.

MADD provides supportive services to drunk and drugged driving victims and survivors at no charge through local victim advocates and the 24-Hour Victim Help Line 1-877-MADD-HELP.

