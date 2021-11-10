Kentucky woman miraculously wins lottery during first day of retirement

KENTUCKY (WEHT) — After over three decades on the job, a Floyd County woman decided it was time to retire. She had worked as a front-line nurse during the COVID-19 pandemic. Just hours into her first day of retirement, something amazing happened.

Amzingly, off just one Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket, the woman won the $200,000 jackpot.

The Dana, KY woman (who wishes to remain anonymous) recently purchased a $10 Tree-Mendous Winnings Scratch-off ticket at the Double Kwik in Prestonsburg. While still in the store, she says she scratched off the ticket and discovered she matched the number 20 on the last row. She then scratched off the prize amount below the number, revealing the game’s $200,000 top prize.

“It was unbelievable,” she said. “I had just retired that day. I saw this as a sign it was meant to be for me to quit working.”

Last week, she says she drove to lottery headquarters in Louisville where she received a check for $142,000 after taxes.

The lottery winner had worked as a nurse for 36 years including the last two years during the pandemic. “It`s been tough,” she told officials. The “Tree-Mendous” winning lottery ticket can be seen below.