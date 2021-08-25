Kentucky WWII soldier accounted for, will be buried in his hometown

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WEHT)– The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced U.S. Army Pfc. Berton J. McQueen, 20, of McKee, Kentucky, has been accounted for as of July 9, 2021. McQueen fought in World War II but was shot and killed in France while on the way to meet with the D-Day invasion force before turning towards Germany.

The American Graves Registration Command (AGRC) recovered the remains of fallen service members in the European Theater after the war ended.

In April 1946, remains which were eventually referred to as X-6093 St. Avold were recovered from where they had been buried in a garden in Clefcy, which is in France. The AGRC was unable to identify the remains, and X-6093 was laid to rest in the Normandy American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, France.

In June of 2019, the remains were exhumed and taken to the DPAA laboratory at Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska for analysis. Through dental, anthropological, and mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) and Y chromosome DNA (Y-STR) analysis, DPAA officials determined X-6093 is McQueen’s remains.

McQueen will be buried on September 18, 2021, in his hometown.

McQueen’s name can be seen on the Walls of the Missing at the Epinal American Cemetery, an American Battle Monuments Commission site in Dinozé, France, along with others still missing from WWII. A rosette will be placed next to McQueen’s name to show that his remains have been found and identified.

In the fall of 1944, McQueen was assigned to Company D, 1st Battalion, 141st Infantry Regiment, 36th Infantry Division. In August, his unit landed on the southern coast of France as part of Operation DRAGOON. After securing the coastal ports, the 36th ID drove north, meeting with the D-Day invasion force before turning towards Germany. On November 22, 1st Battalion battled with enemy troops in Clefcy, a town in the Alsace region. McQueen’s company moved into the town to support the battle but was intercepted by German infantry. McQueen was shot by German artillery shrapnel. He was taken to an aid station where he died on November 23. McQueen died after his battalion had been forced to abandon Clefcy. German troops withdrew from the area several days later, but McQueen’s body was not found.

For family and funeral information, contact the Army Casualty Office at (800) 892-2490.

DPAA leaders say they are grateful to the American Battle Monuments Commission and to the U.S. Army Regional Mortuary-Europe/Africa for their partnership in this mission.

McQueen’s personnel profile can be found here.