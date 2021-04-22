Kentucky’s Agriculture Commissioner considering run for governor

FILE – In this Aug. 3, 2019, file photo, Kentucky republican candidate for Agriculture Commissioner, Ryan Quarles, addresses the audience gathered at the Fancy Farm Picnic in Fancy Farm, Ky. Quarles was re-elected as Kentucky commissioner of agriculture Tuesday, Nov. 5. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDKY) – Kentucky’s Commissioner of Agriculture, Dr. Ryan Quarles, told 13 News he’s considering running for governor as the Republican candidate in 2023.

If elected in the primary, he would likely face off against Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear, who has said he intends to seek a second term.

“I am getting a lot of encouragement around the state to consider running for governor,” said Quarles. “I think it’s too early to make that decision. But it’s something that we are contemplating, and I think it’s important that we focus on the job at hand as being an agriculture commissioner. But I think there is a call for leadership in this state for voters to have a choice in 2023, and so we’re gonna consider running for governor.”

Quarles was first elected as Agriculture Commissioner in 2015 and was re-elected in 2019, winning 117 of 120 counties.