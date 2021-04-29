Kentucky’s Corvette Museum raising money for expansion

Kentucky
Posted: / Updated:
National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green, Ky

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Leaders of the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green have announced plans for an expansion.

The Daily News reports the board of directors said they plan to build a 30,000-square-foot addition after raising enough money for the project. It’s estimated to cost around $12 million. A campaign to raise money has begun.

Officials say the expansion will help the museum better tell the story of the evolving sports car. Last year, a mid-engine Corvette was introduced. Museum Board Chairman Glenn Johnson says more room is needed and they hope to start construction on the addition within five years.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories