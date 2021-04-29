Kentucky’s Corvette Museum raising money for expansion

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Leaders of the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green have announced plans for an expansion.

The Daily News reports the board of directors said they plan to build a 30,000-square-foot addition after raising enough money for the project. It’s estimated to cost around $12 million. A campaign to raise money has begun.

Officials say the expansion will help the museum better tell the story of the evolving sports car. Last year, a mid-engine Corvette was introduced. Museum Board Chairman Glenn Johnson says more room is needed and they hope to start construction on the addition within five years.