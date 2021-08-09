Kentucky’s public colleges to require masks when indoors

FRANKFORT, Ky (AP) – Masks will be required when indoors at all of Kentucky’s public colleges and universities this fall regardless of vaccination status.

The Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education released a statement Friday signed by campus presidents. The statement cites a spike in COVID-19 cases fueled by the delta variant. The presidents said they “stand united” to provide a high-quality educational experience “in the safest manner possible” for everyone.

Virus cases statewide have been the highest in months and the rate of Kentuckians testing positive for COVID-19 has surpassed 10%.