LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — History was made in Kentucky with the election of Keturah Herron during Tuesday’s Special Election for Kentucky House District 42.

Endorsed by the Fairness Campaign’s political action committee C-FAIR and the national Victory Fund, Representative-Elect Keturah Herron will become Kentucky’s first openly-LGBTQ state representative.

“We couldn’t be more excited about tonight’s historic election of Kentucky’s first openly-LGBTQ state representative, Keturah Herron,” says Fairness Campaign Executive Director Chris Hartman. “Representative-Elect Herron will fill a nearly 15-year gap in LGBTQ representation in the Kentucky General Assembly, and we need her now more than ever before.

He says that with Kentucky House poised to vote on an anti-trans sports bill in the next several days, Representative-Elect Herron will fight fiercely for transgender kids and all LGBTQ Kentuckians.

With all precincts reporting 90 minutes after polls closed, officials reported Herron had amassed a landslide victory with 1,950 votes to her opponent’s 119 votes.