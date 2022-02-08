FRANKFORT, Ky (WEHT) – The Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s (KHSAA’s) Board of Control is looking for applicants to fill an at-large position that will become vacant on June 30, 2022. The Kentucky Board of Education (KBE) and Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) is assisting the KHSAA.

The KHSAA is the KBE’s designee to manage statewide interscholastic athletic programs. The Board of Control supervises KHSAA, establishes staff salaries, sets goals for the association, and has the authority to set rules and review proposed changes to the KHSAA constitution and bylaws.

Regular attendance at KHSAA Board of Control meetings is a requirement of the position. All interested individuals are encouraged to submit a letter of interest, a resume and a minimum of two written letters of recommendation to the KDE.

The KHSAA bylaws require that at least one member shall be black and one shall be female. The KBE appointed Board of Control member must not be a current employee of a Kentucky public school district.

The Kentucky Board of Education will review applications for the KHSAA Board of Control at-large position and expects choosing an applicant at its June 2022 meeting. The deadline for applications is March 30, 2022.

Materials should be mailed to Todd Allen, General Counsel, Kentucky Department of Education, 300 Sower Blvd., Frankfort, KY 40601, or emailed to Todd.Allen@education.ky.gov.