KHSAA dealing with referee shortage

KENTUCKY – The Kentucky High School Athletic Association is facing a referee shortage, and that need for more officials has some local teams playing on a Thursday night.

Union County High School Athletic Director Jeremy Tackett tells Eyewitness News the KHSAA asked the Braves to move its district playoff game against Webster County to Thursday instead of Friday. According to WTVQ in Lexington, the KHSAA says the state needs about 100 to 125 football officials and about 75 soccer referees.

Officials said a lot of the current referees are in their 50s and trying to retire. Another reason for fewer referees is bad treatment of officials on the field.