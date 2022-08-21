LOUISVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Kentucky State Fair Board instituted a soft close at the state fair on Saturday in response to reports of suspicious activity.

According to the KSP, police received reports at approximately 9:20 p.m. regarding a disturbance and the Kentucky State Fair Board announced their soft close at around 10 p.m. in response to the reported suspicious activity on Saturday to ensure the safety of all guests.

Initial investigations into the incident suggest that a group of individuals incited panic with noise-making devices that were mistaken to be gunfire.

KSP confirmed in a statement that there are currently no reported injuries and eight individuals, all of Jefferson County, have been arrested and their charges include disorderly conduct, menacing, possession of stolen property, and possession of a handgun.

KSP also confirmed that, as of this time, there has been no evidence of any weapon being discharged.

In a previous statement, police officials also said the identity of these individuals is not yet being released and the investigation is still ongoing.

Upon completion of the investigation, KSP officials said they will issue final details.

The Kentucky State Fair is confirmed to be open under normal operations.