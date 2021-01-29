KSP changing protocol to keep troopers closer to home

FRANKFORT, Ky (WEHT) – The Kentucky State Police are accepting applications for their next academy class and changing protocol to help keep troopers closer to home. New troopers will have the chance to pick their top three posts they would like to be assigned to, and they will be assigned to one of their choices after graduation.

Sergeant Michael Murriell, KSP Recruitment Branch Commander, thinks the new ‘Pick Three’ option will be a game changer for recruiting. He says it will allow them to provide assurance to new recruits that they won’t have to pack up their families and relocate to the other end of the state.

Murriell says the deadline to submit applications for Cadet Class 101 is March 26 with classes targeted to start in October 2021.

Anyone interested in applying can visit the KSP website for more information.

(This story was originally published on January 29, 2021)