FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) — It’s that time of year again for the Kentucky State Police to score yet another win in the “America’s Best-Looking Cruiser” contest.

Kentuckians can cast their vote in support of the agency, where a picture of the cruiser can win a top spot on a special-issues calendar. The American Association of State Troopers host the annual calendar contest and encourages state police agencies across the nation to submit a photo entry that is unique and represents their state.

KSP has placed in the “Top 3” in the past three years. The agency took top honors in 2021 with nearly 78,000 total votes and earned the coveted calendar cover spot on the 2022 calendar.

“KSP creates safer communities every single day,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “Voting for the KSP cruiser in AAST’s annual contest is a small but meaningful way for Kentuckians to show their appreciation for troopers around the state.”

This year KSP’s photo entry features a 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe, producing 355 horsepower with a ten-speed automatic transmission. The photo was snapped on Pisgah Pike County Road 1967 in Woodford County with a picturesque backdrop featuring horse country.

The winning photo will be featured on the cover and premiere in the January month of the AAST 2023 wall calendar.

Voting began Aug. 8 at 12 p.m. at www.surveymonkey.com/r/QHXV8ZS. Voting ends on Aug. 25 at 5 p.m. The top 13 finishers will earn a spot on the 2023 calendar.