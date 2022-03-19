PRESTONBURG, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky State Police state they received a call Friday from someone saying they may have found human remains inside a submerged vehicle at Dewey Lake.

KSP investigators responded to the area with assistance from the Lexington Dive Team and the Department of Fish and Wildlife. According to a police report, officers located what appeared to be human remains inside the submerged vehicle.

Police tell us the vehicle and possible remains were taken from the water and sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for identification. KSP confirms the investigation is ongoing.