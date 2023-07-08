HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Troopers with the Kentucky State Police (KSP) are currently searching for a Hart County inmate who was assigned to work release at the Kentucky Chrome Works in Horse Cave.

KSP says John M. English, described as a 41 year old white male, about 5′ 11″ tall and weighing approximately 175 pounds walked away from a work release located at 100 Bluegrass Avenue just after 12:30 p.m. Police say English was last seen wearing brown shorts and a white shirt. Officers say English was incarcerated at the Hart County Jail for the offenses of possession of a controlled substance 1st degree and persistent felony offender.

KSP says the investigation is being conducted by Trooper Aaron Hampton. Police say anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of John English should contact Kentucky State Police, Post 3 at 270-782-2010. Police say citizens may also report tips anonymously through the KSP app.