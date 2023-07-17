HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Kentucky State Police is seeking its third consecutive win as ‘America’s Best-Looking Cruiser’ and is inviting Kentuckians to vote online in support.

KSP has won back-to-back championships in the past two years in 2021 and 2022, earning the calendar cover spot on the AAST yearly calendar. KSP says the agency has placed in the top three the past four years.

“We encourage all of our citizens to vote for KSP and help our state be recognized again on a national level,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “KSP works every day to create a safer Kentucky and voting is one small way we can show our appreciation for their 75 years of service and protection.”

Officials say the American Association of State Troopers hosts an annual calendar contest and encourage state police agencies across the nation to submit a photo entry that is unique and represents their state. The winning photo will be featured on the cover and premiere in the January month of the AAST 2024 wall calendar.

Officials also say for the 2023 entry, KSP incorporated a way to share their 75th anniversary celebration in the backdrop of Kentucky’s coal country.

KSP has wrapped a 2022 Dodge Charger with a blue and white paint scheme to match the markings of a 1978 Ford cruiser. The photo was captured at the Blue Diamond Coal Co. located in Hazard, Kentucky.

“Kentucky is known internationally for its coal mining industry and the hard-working individuals who work in the mines,” said KSP Public Affairs Commander Paul Blanton. “Our team intertwined the beauty of Eastern Kentucky splashed with two iconic symbols in that area, coal mines and the Kentucky State Police.”

Voting began at 10 a.m. July 17 and ends on Monday, July 31 at 8 a.m. EST. Officials say the top 13 finishers will earn a spot on the 2024 calendar.

To vote, click here.