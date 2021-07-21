KSU President resigns amid financial concerns

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky State University’s president has abruptly resigned.

News media outlets report that the school’s Board of Regents accepted M. Christopher Brown II’s resignation at a specially called meeting Tuesday. Brown’s resignation comes after four years on the job at the historically Black college in Frankfort.

His departure comes amid concerns about the school’s financial health and lawsuits alleging misconduct by campus officials. The regents named Clara Ross Stamps as the school’s acting president. Stamps has been a senior vice president and spokeswoman at KSU. The board also voted to hire auditors to review the school’s financial situation.