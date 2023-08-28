HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Workers at Kentucky Utilities represented by IBEW Local 2100 voted on Thursday to authorize strike action if they cannot reach a fair collective bargaining agreement with the company.

IBEW covered workers accused the utility owned by LG&E and KU Energy, of treating them differently than non-union employees, including paying them less for doing the same work. They also filed unfair labor practice charges against KU for intimidation, including threates of layoffs and termination of health benefits.

According to a press release, Local 2100 represents approximately 60 KU workers, including linemen, meter readers and clerks.