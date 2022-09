MADISONVILLE, Ky (WEHT) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has scheduled a closure along KY 813/Apex-White Plains Road in Christian County between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Tuesday to allow the replacement of a cross drain at KY 813.

Motorists will be unable to drive through the work zone, and KYTC says there will be no marked detour. The work zone will be between #5 School House Road and KY 189.

Traffic advisories for the 11 counties of KYTC Highway District 2 are available here.